Castlevania Director Comments About Berserk Adaptation

Fans have been clamoring for quite some time to see their boy Guts brought to the small screen once again, especially with the mixed reception that the most recent anime for Berserk received when it was released a few years back as a series powered by computer generated animation. With anime fanatics really enjoying the recent series from Netflix, Castlevania, which adapts the long running video game franchise that usually stars the Belmont clan attempting to kill the Lord of the Vampires, Dracula, the two franchises seem like a match made in heaven. Now, the director of Castlevania has let an fan know his thoughts on recreating the deadly world of Berserk!

The director of Netflix’s Castlevania, Samuel Deats, responded to a question via his Official Twitter Account, stating how much he would love to work on a re-imagining of Berserk, proving that there is definitely an interest for the creators to sink their teeth into this gorey franchise:

I love Berserk and would love to if it were ever in the cards, for what it’s worth. 😀 Not entirely in my hands though, I’m afraid. 😅 — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) January 14, 2020

Previously, the talks began of the creative minds behind Castlevania diving into the world of Apostles and the God Hand when Producer Adi Shankar expressed a serious interest in Kentaro Miura’s bloody epic. While there has yet to be any sort of official confirmation that a new anime for the Berserk series will be created, fans are still extremely adamant about giving us a brand new look into the world of the Black Swordsman.

Castlevania is confirmed for a third season, though when exactly the new story arc will drop is anyone’s guess. Producers and directors behind the series are hinting that the series’ return may be far closer than we think, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we get word of Trevor Belmont’s grand entrance!

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.