Castlevania: Nocturne Announced for Netflix

✖

Castlevania might have wrapped up its four season run, but Netflix has dropped the first look at the next entry in the animated franchise, Castlevania: Nocturne. Back when the original series had ended its run, it wrapped up Trevor Belmont's story with the biggest fight in the animated series to date. It was then revealed that Netflix was hoping to continue exploring the franchise with new stories, and it was then confirmed that there were already in plans to continue the franchise with a whole new series following Trevor and Sypha's son, Richter Belmont, set during the French Revolution period.

Netflix has officially revealed the first look at the next Castlevania animated series, Castlevania: Nocturne. This new series will be following Richter this time around, and was originally teased to also involve Maria Bernard from the original game series as well. This first announcement teaser trailer teases just as intense of a new series as the original was, but there are currently no details about its potential release date as of yet. Check out the announcement teaser below:

Castlevania: Nocturne will feature Kevin Kolde as showrrune with and Creator/Writer Clive Bradley. Produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania: Nocturne teases material from the Symphony of Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games. You can still find the original Castlavania series now streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Castlevania's fourth and originally final outing as well during its initial release and spoke of it as such (You can read the full review here for more):

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close."

What do you think? How do you feel about Castlevania coming back for a new series with Netflix? What are you hoping to see in the Richter Belmont starring series? What kind of stories from the games are you most excited to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!