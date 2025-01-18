Castlevania: How Nocturne Sets Up Season 3

Castlevania: Nocturne released all the episodes of its second season earlier this week, seeing Richter, Annette, Maria, Alucard, and Juste attempt to take down the Vampire Messiah. Unfortunately, while the second season hits the ground floor running in giving us one of the best outings for the animated Belmonts, a third season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix. Despite the fate of a season three still being up in the air, Nocturne’s second season finale drops more than a few teases as to what the future could hold for Castlevania. Luckily, we’re here to break down what happened to cap off season two and what this means for the potential future of Richter and pals.

Warning. If you haven’t watched all of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Richter Belmont does the impossible and helps to defeat the Vampire Messiah Erzsebet Bathory. Unfortunately for the vampire slayers, Bathory’s power transfers to Drolta Tzuentes thanks to some last minute back stabbing. Fortunately though, Sekhmet isn’t too thrilled that her power is being abused by the creatures of the night, taking it back from Drolta and giving Richter the opportunity to cut Tzuentes right down the middle. In the final blow, we couldn’t help but compare it to Dragon Ball Z’s Trunks dispatching Frieza in the original series.

Netflix

Nocturne’s Third Season Villains

You may be wondering who will be the big bads of a potential third season now that both Drolta and Erzsebet have been killed. Luckily, there are still some big blood suckers in the mix that could easily take the baton. To start, the vampire that killed Richter’s mother, Olrox, is still in the mix, though he did lend the Belmont a had in delivering the final blow to Drolta. In one of the second season’s most surprising scenes, Olrox turns his love interest, Mizrak, into a vampire himself, potentially setting the stage for the one-time hero to be an antagonist in season three.

Of course, Olrox isn’t the only antagonist that was featured in the second season conclusion. Maria’s mother Tera, while transformed into a creature of the night at the end of season one, has kept her impulses at bay to lend her daughter a hand. Throughout season two, the animated series has been hinting that Tera might be losing her struggle with her vampirism, especially with what we see in the latest finale. Maria’s mother is shown watching a French Revolution execution, with the mysterious shadow being known as “Old Man Coyote” hovering behind her. Considering the fact that Tera is both a vampire and an adept magic user, she could easily be the next big bad.

As for “Old Man Coyote,” aka Mephistopheles, there are some big questions as to who this will ultimately turn out to be. It’s possible that the shadowy figure could be Death, making a comeback from their presence in the first series, or it might even be the devil himself. Satan did have a role in the original Castlevania game series so it certainly isn’t out of the question to pop up in Nocturne.

Netflix

What’s Up With Our Heroes?

Following the defeat of the Vampire Messiah and her underlings, Richter and Annette reveal their true feelings for one another as they travel to Annette’s hometown. They are joined by the now-demonic Edouard, who assisted the vampire hunters by turning against his own kind and thinning out the ranks of Bathory’s army. Of course, if the animated series continues following the source material, we might see a very different Richter in the future.

On the Alucard side of the equation, the son of Dracula remains in France alongside Maria and Juste, as the trio decide to hang out with one another for the time being. In the video games, Maria and Alucard develop a romantic relationship and that’s hinted at here in the second season finale. With the French Revolution causing some serious turmoil in the country, the three sticking around is good news for those who are simultaneously trying to stay alive in the face of turmoil, both supernaturally caused and otherwise.

For those who might not be familiar, one of the biggest video games in Castlevania history is Castlevania: Symphony of The Night. The story of the PlayStation game was one that saw Alucard fighting against the villainous priest known as Shaft, who had taken control fo Richter and set him up as one of the big villains of the entry. The game does also have a part for Maria so if season three were to follow that formula, there is plenty of material to work with.

Want to see if Castlevania: Nocturne brings back its vampire hunters for a third season? Follow Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Castlevania animated series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.