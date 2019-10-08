Castlevania Star Teases the Best Scene of Season 2

Castlevania‘s original Netflix series has so far been a massive success with fans of the original video game franchise and anime fans on a whole, and much of that is due to the incredible work of the jam-packed voice cast which includes talents like Graham McTavish. McTavish provided the voice for the magnanimous for Dracula in the first two seasons of the series, so fans were wondering what his favorite moments from the series were. Speaking during a panel for the series at New York Comic Con 2019, McTavish opened up about why one scene in particular stood out for him.

As shared by Viz Media’s official Twitter account, McTavish talked about a particularly spoiled-filled scene in Season 2, but has a pretty great perspective on the character that fans might not have noticed at first, “As a parent myself, that sacrifice…the sacrifice you’d make for your own child. I saw it as a chance for Dracula to redeem himself as well, to reclaim some of that humanity that he has lost.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@grahammctavish‘s favorite moment of season 2? *That* scene. “As a parent myself, that sacrifice…the sacrifice you’d make for your own child. I saw it as a chance for Dracula to redeem himself as well, to reclaim some of that humanity that he has lost.” pic.twitter.com/3FTAUw4syl — VIZ @ Seis Manos 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 5, 2019

The scene McTavish is referring to comes toward the end of the second season. After a fierce battle with Dracula, he is stricken down at last by his son Alucard. McTavish argues that this scene allows Dracula a chance at redemption, and it’s hard to argue against it considering just what kind of an emotional impact the moment had on Alucard himself. Though Dracula was a monster, for lack of a better word, he was still Alucard’s father and there was a lot of complicated emotions at play when coming to that final battle. It certainly begs the question of what could be coming in the next season.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first two seasons now streaming on the platform. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season and now a third due to its massive popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, which takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such, “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”