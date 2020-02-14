Castlevania Season Three Fan Reactions For First Netflix Trailer

The third season of Castlevania is looking to bring us into a far different world, i.e. one without Dracula in it. With the first two seasons focusing on the Lord of the Undead’s cruel assault on humanity for the loss of his love, the season two finale saw a combination of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha banding together in order to kill the immortal vampire king. Almost shockingly, the vampire hunters were successful in their task and did the impossible in sending Dracula to his grave. With the premiere of this new season set for March 5th, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming episodes and fans are losing it!

Castlevania has been a huge part of the stable of original series for Netflix, with the animated series giving fans a hilarious and brutal look into the adventures of the latest Belmont. With the series taking a page from the third video game in the long running vampire slaying series, the combination of Powerhouse Studio’s animation and the writing of comic book veteran Warren Ellis has garnered the series quite the passionate fan base, as you’ll see from some of these impressions on social media!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.

Sometimes All You Can Do Is Scream

Castlevania Is Back

The animation looks awesome!

The character’s sound great and look great too!!

The music is probably gonna be phenomenal!!!



CASTLEVANIA IS BACK!! — Bright (@Bright_IRL) February 14, 2020

Mind Blowing Animation

i’m consistently blown away by the animation for this fucking show please ya’ll watch castlevania https://t.co/ANygQnkIvK — #letmekissasgore2019 (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@kirsgoat) February 14, 2020

Too Sexy For My Whip

castlevania made all the men sexy and all the women smart and cool as hell and sexy and they did it for us — em ❄️ (@neckwearr) February 14, 2020

Horny Is Simple

if adult western animation doesn’t follow castlevania’s path what even is the point of it honestly, horny + bloodangst is so simple — vee @ 🤲🏽 (@softhimbos) February 14, 2020

It’s Going To Be Lit

just saw the castlevania season 3 omfg its gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/DZ4lZZsAYo — Crimzen-2kV🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@CrimzenDagger) February 14, 2020

Netflix Will Never Die

This month may be pretty shitty so far but at least we got trailers for Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4 and Castlevania season 3 (just after I thought Netflix was finally dying out) — Jon Zarlengz (@JonZarlengz) February 14, 2020

A Simple Man With Simple Pleasures

Sypha Will Not Be Denied

Hype Intensifying