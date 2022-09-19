Chainsaw Man Announces English Dub Cast

Chainsaw Man will be making its highly anticipated anime premiere next month as part of the majorly stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll is getting ready for the big anime by announcing the first additions to the English voice cast! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is the most anticipated new anime release of the year thus far, and soon fans in the United States will be able to get their chance to check it out during a special early premiere at New York Comic Con. But this will actually be for the English dubbed release of the series!

With the English dubbed premiere of Chainsaw Man set for a release on Friday, October 7th during a special panel at New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll has revealed the first members of the English voice cast. With Mike McFarland serving as ADR Director, the first additions to the English voice cast include Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power. Check out Crunchyroll's official announcement image for the cast below:

Chainsaw Man will kick off its streaming on Crunchyroll on October 11th, but the start date for the English SimulDub release will be revealed at a later date. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. The main cast for the Japanese language release of the series includes Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power.

As for what to expect from the new 12 episode series when it premieres, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

