Chainsaw Man Teases Major Casting and Theme Song Announcements

Chainsaw Man is getting ready for its highly anticipated premiere this Fall, and the team behind the anime is teasing some more casting and theme song announcements are on the way before the series makes its debut! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is likely the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, and it's hard not to see why following the response to the latest trailer for it. But while fans got to see a huge update on it, there are still many more details that need to fall into place before the anime fully debuts.

The team at MAPPA behind Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation spoke about the upcoming adaptation during a special panel at Crunchyroll Expo this weekend (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), and producer Makoto Kimura opened up about the fact that while the anime is gearing up for its full premiere this Fall, there are still many things to announce before with not only more casting announcements for major players such as Reze, but updates on the anime's opening and ending themes as well before the new anime begins.

(Photo: MAPPA)

When asked about Chainsaw Man's special early premiere in Japan this September before the full series begins this Fall, producer Makoto Kimura opened up about how the team at MAPPA is preparing for the occasion. Noting that MAPPA is always thinking ahead as to how to properly promote each of their series, this premiere will be the biggest event for Chainsaw Man's anime overall. It's here that Kimura also teased that fans will get announcements for the actors behind characters like Reze, and the anime's theme songs. But it's not clear if it will be part of this event or beforehand.

Kimura teased that it will be an interesting premiere as there is even "more" coming, but was playing coy as to what this "more" could really be. But thankfully with Chainsaw Man now officially scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, it won't be too much longer before we not only find out more, but actually get to see the anime itself. But what do you think of the anime's production so far? Which actors and actresses would you want to see join the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!