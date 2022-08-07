Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt Part 2, Says Exec

While fans might be waiting to see how Chainsaw Man makes the jump to anime later this Fall, it turns out that one of the executives behind the anime's studio is already looking ahead to Part 2 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series! The most highly anticipated new anime debut overall will be hitting screens later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and while there's an excitement over how Denji's fights from the wild and bloody series will be adapted, those behind the anime's production are already closely paying attention to the future of the manga series.

Following a two year break since the end of the first part of the series, original franchise creator Tatsuki Fujimoto returned to Shueisha's Jump offerings with an official Part 2 of the series. This new era introduces a new main character and her interesting Devil, and MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka revealed during the Chainsaw Man panel at Crunchyroll Expo (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) that the team wants to adapt this new series into an anime someday as well.

MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka says the team is hoping Chainsaw Man part two will be animated by the team at home though nothing is confirmed...! #chainsawman — Anime On ComicBook.com (@comicbookanime) August 7, 2022

Studio MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka revealed that while it's far from a confirmation that Chainsaw Man Part 2 will be getting an anime adaptation of its own, but the team at MAPPA is very hopeful that they will be able to make it into an anime someday. It's definitely a long shot considering that the team is focusing on the first part of the series for now (regardless of how far into production they currently are), but it's also not that hard to believe if the anime adaptation ends up being as much of a success as the hype for it teases.

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man is currently unfolding with the newest chapters of the manga releasing with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can catch up with the latest three chapters completely for free, and it's here that you'll be introduced to a much different kind of series than Denji was in during the first era of the series. If the response to the anime's trailer and production thus far is any indication, Part 2 getting an anime someday isn't too wild of an idea.

Would you want to see Chainsaw Man Part 2 getting an anime someday? Would you want the team at MAPPA to handle its adaptation?