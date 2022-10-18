Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 2 Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode, and of course, that means fans across the globe are tuning into the release. After a stellar premiere, the show brought Denji out this week with a big goal in mind. And of course, episode two ended with an all-new ending courtesy of Studio MAPPA.

Yes, that is right. The second ED for Chainsaw Man is live, and you can catch it above. The clip features some gorgeous animation as expected and Denji vibes with its track. Zutomayo was tasked with bringing the track to life, and it seems "Zanki" is already a hit with fans.

The Rest of the Endings

While this new ending may be a surprise to some, this is not the first time we've heard about Chainsaw Man's plan to rotate EDs. In fact, fans were told about the decision back in August. Each episode of Chainsaw Man will get its own ending, so two have gone live to date. There are ten more to go, and you can read the list of upcoming singles below:

"Katagiri 2-oku centimeter" by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE



"ALL KINDS OF KISSES" by ano



"Fight Song" by eve



"Deep Down" by Aimer



"Rendezvous" by Kanaria



"In the Back Room" by syudou



"Violence" by QUEEN BEE



"Zanki" by ZUTOMAYO



"First death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure



"Tablet" by TOOBOE



"CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy



"DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1



What do you think of this new Chainsaw Man ED? Are you liking the anime so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.