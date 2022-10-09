Chainsaw Man Reveals Voice Cast and Designs for Angel and More Devils

Chainsaw Man is gearing up for the anime's highly anticipated premiere in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and it's ready to show off what's next with the reveal of some new character designs and voice cast additions for Angel and more of the wild devils Denji will face in the new series! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is the most anticipated manga to anime premiere of the year overall, and it's hard not to see why when you think of all the wild fights we'll get to see in action. And at the center of it all, even wilder devils.

Amping up the cast of devils ahead ahead of Chainsaw Man's big premiere in just a few more days are the newly announced likes of Maaya Uchida as Angel Devil, Natsuki Hanae as Shark Fiend, Yuya Uchida as Violence Fiend, Saori Goto as Spider Devil, Yo Taichi as Akane Sawatari, and Daiki Hamano as Katana Man. The character designs for each of these new additions have been revealed as well, and you can check them out below as released by the series' official Twitter account:

These new faces join the previously announced cast of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusunoki as Makima , Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa , Fairouz Ai as Power, Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer.

Chainsaw Man will be running for 12 episodes overall for its first season (with a new ending theme accompanying each episode), and as for what to expect, Crunchyroll teases the new anime as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

