Chainsaw Man: How Denji And Pochita Met

Chainsaw Man might be a bloody affair where our star carves through devils on a regular basis, but it manages to inject some light-heartedness and humor in places that you wouldn't expect. Perhaps the cutest creature in the first episode of the long-awaited anime adaptation is Pochita, Denji's trusty pooch who just so happens to be the Chainsaw Devil. With the relationship between the two changing by leaps and bounds following the first episode's events, here's how Denji and Pochita had met.

Chainsaw Man's first episode drags us kicking and screaming into Denji's world, with the young man having little time to mourn the death of his father before he comes to the realization that he now must shoulder the debt left by his deceased parent. With the Yakuza breathing down his neck and threatening to essentially chop him up into pieces to sell, Denji begins to think that his life is over before it's even really begun. Luckily, a twist of fate brings him into contact with Pochita, who has a tiny chainsaw jutting from his face and is ready for action, thanks in part to a wound that has brought the adorable hound to the brink of death.

Denji comes across Pochita and is ready to go to the great beyond, until he realizes that the Chainsaw Devil is getting ready to die itself, before offering his blood to help the supernatural dog spring back to life. Thus, a relationship is formed between the two though the origins of Pochita's wounds remain a mystery. With the young protagonist realizing that he can hold Pochita like a chainsaw, the duo becomes top-class devil hunters wherein they offer their services to the mafia as devil hunting can be an extremely lucrative profession.

For years, the pair had no problems when it came to taking down devils though they were betrayed by the Yakuza who had struck a bargain of their own with the Zombie Devil, leading to the birth of the Chainsaw Man. While Pochita has now fused with Denji, he'll continue to play a major role whenever the Shonen protagonist transforms and tears through countless devils throughout the anime adaptation.

Is there any cuter anime pair than Denji and Pochita? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.