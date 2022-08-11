Chainsaw Man Execs Tease Yoshida's Anime Debut

Chainsaw Man is on the horizon at last, and its fall debut promises to be one of the biggest in recent history. Denji is all revved up for his anime debut, after all, and the team at Studio MAPPA feels much the same. And recently, the company's CEO addressed when one of the most popular characters in Chainsaw Man will make their debut.

So if you have a guess about this character, you better make it now. There are only a few characters who can outdo Power and Makima when it comes to popularity. If you guessed Yoshida, you are right, and Manabu Otsuka is eager for the character to pop up in an upcoming PV.

The comment comes from the CEO himself as Otsuka appeared at Crunchyroll Expo to hype all things Chainsaw Man. It was there the producer was asked which characters he's most excited to see on the screen. It turns out Yoshida Hirofumi is high on that list, and they will show up before long.

According to Otsuka, Yoshida is very popular with the ladies, so he is eager to see how the character adapts for the screen. At this time, the Devil Hunter has not shared who will voice them, but Otsuka promises that information will drop before long. In fact, executive producer Makoto Kimura told fans Yoshida's casting would likely be revealed at a Chainsaw Man event this September in Japan. The gathering will reveal more of the anime's cast which already includes some top-tier talent. The show's main cast was announced this past weekend, so you can read up on that list below:

Denji: Kikunosuke Toya



Makima: Tomori Kusunoki



Aki: Shogo Sakata



Power: Ai Fairouz



Are you ready to see Yoshida make his small-screen debut? Will you be tuning into Chainsaw Man when it launches? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.