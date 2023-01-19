Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu

Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.

At present, a second season of Chainsaw Man has yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA, though considering the popularity of the first outing for the animated stories following Denji, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before the series returns. In the season finale that aired a few weeks ago, the anime hinted at what is to come for the Chainsaw Devil, introducing an enigmatic character in the final moments named Reze, while also alluding to a sinister force lying in wait behind a door in Denji's mind. With there still being plenty of chapters left to adapt, the anime is only going to get wilder as time goes on.

Chainsaw Menu

The Official Chainsaw Man Twitter Account shared new details on the upcoming cafe, set to swing open its doors next month on February 2nd, revealing the hilarious menu that will provide plenty of food items that get their basis from the bloody Shonen series that sprang from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto:

In the pages of Chainsaw Man's manga, a new protagonist has taken the reins following the bloody ending of the series' first part, with Asa Mitaka, aka the new War Devil, seeking to get revenge against the Chainsaw Devil for a past transgression. In the latest chapter, Denji and Asa finished their first disastrous date, barely managing to survive a plan put into motion by Famine, the third horseman of the apocalypse, who had brought back the Eternity Devil. Needless to say, despite all the danger coming his way, Denji seems to remain oblivious to the terror coming his way.

Would you love to see the Chainsaw Man Cafe eventually make its way to North America? Which anime cafe would you love to see hit the West?