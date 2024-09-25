Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Poses Pochita With an Impossible Decision

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation might remain missing in action as Studio MAPPA works on the franchise's first movie but the manga is continuously releasing weekly installments that details the deadly life of Denji. Thanks to some recent traumatic events befalling the Chainsaw Devil, Denji has given the keys of his body to Pochita and the world is suffering as a result. In an effort to stop Denji from chowing down on some major devils, and taking things like noses and ears from humanity in the process, Asa has unleashed the true power of the War Devil. Thanks to this fact, Pochita is left with a horrifying choice.

To get anime fans up to speed with what is going on, Chainsaw Man's manga recently featured Asa Mikata creating new arms using both the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil. On top of this disturbing union, Yoru also took the index fingers of nearly four hundred thousand members of the "National Pistol Association" and used the Statue of Liberty in a way that no one saw coming. Turning Lady Liberty into a weapon of war, the War Devil unleashed an attack that both killed thousands of innocents while also decimating the Chainsaw Devil. With nothing but its head and part of its upper torso remaining, Pochita now has a terrifying choice to make.

It's Time To Choose Pochita

As a refresher, the Aging Devil struck a deal with the Japanese government. The Primordial Fear was more than willing to allow Chainsaw Man to chow down on its form but only if the country agreed to a stomach-churning action. Gathering thousands of children, the Aging Devil tells a broken and beaten Pochita that the Chainsaw Devil can be saved. However, with each bite that Pochita takes of the Primordial Fear, a random child will be killed, creating a horrific choice for the anime star to make.

Regardless of what Pochita chooses if Denji was in control he would NEVER take this deal



He was already willing to throw his new life with Makima away immediately just to save a child and you think he'd make that contract? Denji would NEVER hurt a child willingly pic.twitter.com/X6Qx0HxRAE — Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) September 24, 2024

Is Japan The Biggest Villain in Chainsaw Man?

One of the many factors that has been a part of Chainsaw Man's second part has been the numerous forces that are conspiring against Denji. On top of the Chainsaw Man Church sending Denji to hell and back in an effort to get him back into "fighting shape", Japan's government has a plan for the Chainsaw Devil as well. One of the big reasons why the country struck a deal with the Primordial Fear is to control humanity and push forth their own insidious goals for mankind. While Denji might be powerful, he is quite lacking in the strategic thinking department so if he's hoping to fight against all these foes, he's going to need some help.

When Will This Chainsaw Man Fight Be Animated?

For those hoping to see these fights animated, we have some bad news for you. It's going to be quite some time before we see Studio MAPPA even hit Part 2 of Chainsaw Man's manga, let alone this specific battle. Most likely, anime fans will be waiting years to see these earth-shattering battles hit the small and/or silver screen. Despite the long wait, these battles are sure to be well worth the wai tif they are able to capture the energy of Tatsuki Fujimoto's printed story.

Want to see if Pochita takes up the Aging Devil on its terrifying deal? Want to know when Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will hit theaters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Chainsaw Devil and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.