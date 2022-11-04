Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Introduces Denji to His New Nightmare

Asa isn't being given much leeway when it comes to becoming the new Chainsaw Man protagonist, with Mitaka's friend, Yuko, striking a bargain with the Justice Devil to unleash death and destruction on anyone that she deems a "bully". Having already slashed her way through numerous students, innocent and otherwise, Denji has finally entered the fray and in doing so, might just have set himself up for the biggest battle of his devil-hunting career. Though Denji might have survived the manga's first chapter, will he survive the second?

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's Manga, Chapter 109, or are following along only with the anime adaptation, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Denji might have gone through some serious changes as a result of the final battle that took place at the end of Chainsaw Man's first chapters, but his personality clearly hasn't been affected by them. Attempting to make a name for himself as what might be the world's newest superhero, Denji isn't trying very hard to keep his identity a secret. In fact, Denji actively wants everyone to learn that he is the Chainsaw Man, even going so far as to transform in front of random civilians and even tell Asa who he was.

Chainsaw War

As Yuko reads Denji's mind using the powers of the Justice Devil, the new devil learns the hilarious truth behind the Chainsaw Devil's motivations:

"You're kidding me. He's not thinking about the fight at all. All he's thinking about is how to expose his secret identity while making it seem natural."

With the Chainsaw Devil seemingly defeating Yuko, he finds himself face to face with Asa, with the War Devil and Denji seemingly set to fight for the first time. The War Devil specifically struck a bargain with Asa specifically to get revenge against the Shonen protagonist so this should be a battle to remember.

Who do you think will come out on top between the Chainsaw Devil and the War Devil? Do you think the world will actually discover that Denji is the Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Man.