Chainsaw Man Confirms Series Finale (And It’s Arriving Sooner Than You Think)

The time has come for Denji to say goodbye, it seems, as Chainsaw Man has announced that its second part is coming to a close. With the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation hitting it big both on the small and silver screens thanks to its first season, and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, the Chainsaw Devil has been a big player in the anime world for years. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has confirmed that there is only one entry remaining in the manga’s second half, leaving many to wonder if this will be the grand finale or if a third part of Chainsaw Man will eventually hit Weekly Shonen Jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has confirmed that its final chapter will arrive on March 24th, following the wild events of Chapter 231. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory at this point in our write-up, should the series continue, things are sure to be much different for Denji. When last we left both him and Asa, death had been eliminated, which had the adverse side effect of creating an endless chorus of insects that were threatening to devour the world. Since the Chainsaw Devil was eating countless devils, the world was thrown into disarray, though the upcoming 232nd chapter is changing the game.

Chainsaw Man Part 2: How Will It End?

MAPPA

Warning. If you have yet to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 231, we’re going to dive into serious spoiler territory. When we last left Denji, he was about to be on the receiving end of a bug beatdown, but this latest installment flips the script. Inside of Denji’s mind, both he and Pochita have a heart-to-heart, with the Chainsaw Devil stating that the protagonist has been eaten by another devil. As Pochita explains, “Our dream life together is over, but maybe that’s a good thing.” In one of the series most shocking moments, the Chainsaw Devil rips out its own heart and informs Denji that it is “going to eat myself now.” Not knowing what happens next the latest manga entry ends on quite the cliffhanger.

Pochita does, in fact, eat his own heart, telling Denji to “keep on dreaming,” before everything goes black. The final page of Chapter 231 focuses on a shack that will most likely take readers back to the beginning, though if the Chainsaw Devil never existed, that leaves plenty of questions for fans to decipher before the end of the month. If the Chainsaw Devil never existed, what would that mean for the world at large, and how would this fact have changed Denji’s life?

The loss of Pochita doesn’t necessarily mean that devils will cease to be, though it effectively erases the timeline as we knew it. Considering the trials and tribulations Denji and his allies went through, this might ultimately be for the better, even if it means the protagonist will have been trapped in a hopeless existence. We have to imagine that if Chainsaw Man Part 3 is confirmed, it will be very different from Parts 1 and 2.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!