Chainsaw Man Cosplay Reunites Denji And Pochita

Chainsaw Man easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime adaptations last year, introducing countless new anime fans to the devil hunters Denji, Aki, Power, Makima, and more. In the premiere episode of the Studio MAPPA production, viewers witnessed the earlier days of the Shonen star and how he was able to become the Chainsaw Devil thanks in part to his special relationship with his trusty pooch, Pochita. With the dynamic duo becoming anime heavyweights, a cosplayer has brought back Denji and his partner in crime following the first season's conclusion.

Unfortunately, we didn't have much time to hang around with Pochita in his normal form, as a surprise attack by Yakuza influenced by the Zombie Devil decided to turn the tables and eliminate Denji thanks to his status as a Devil Hunter. With the bloody Shonen protagonist being cut into pieces, Pochita made the ultimate sacrifice and took residence in Denji's chest, becoming his new heart and giving him the power of the Chainsaw Devil in the process. While Pochita has been mostly absent thanks to no longer having his own body, the adorable canine with a chainsaw coming out of his face made a surprise appearance in the season finale of the anime adaptation.

Chainsaw Pochita

An Instagram Cosplayer took the chance to recreate one of the most adorable scenes from the premiere episode of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, in which Denji was still attempting to navigate the world and gain enough money to eat three square meals a day and keep a roof over his head:

At present, Studio MAPPA hasn't confirmed if the runaway hit of 2022's anime roster will return for a second season, though the production house has stated that it is on board to adapt all the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto moving forward. With the studio having their dance card full for 2023 with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and the finale of Attack on Titan, it will be interesting to see if any word arrives any time soon.

Do you think we'll get word soon on Chainsaw Man returning for a season two? What was your favorite new anime to arrive on the small screen last year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.