Chainsaw Man Cosplay Humanizes The Fox Devil

Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm if a second season of its anime adaptation is on the way, but despite this fact, anime fans are still honoring the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters all the same. While characters such as Denji and the Katana Devil are able to fuse with their respective devils, there are plenty of characters from the series that strike bargains with devils and live independently of one another. Such is the case with Aki and the Fox Devil, as one fan has decided to imagine what the latter might look like as a human.

One of the main aspects of devils in Chainsaw Man is that they are often more than willing to strike a bargain with humans who are looking to utilize their powers. As is the case with most Faustian bargains in fiction, however, these bargains require some major sacrifices on the parts of the humans that are willing to undergo the partnership. While Denji struck gold with his Devil, Pochita, as the pair form a mutually beneficial relationship, Aki and the Fox Devil’s bargain wasn’t the same. By sacrificing a part of his body to the Fox Devil, Aki is able to summon the devil’s head at will, though the challenges that the Devil Hunter will face will require him to go down some darker roads.

The Fox Devil Cometh

The government organization that Aki works for has quite the deal going for many of its employees. Keeping a number of devils imprisoned, such as the Future Devil, Devil Hunters like Aki have the opportunity to strike deals that help them in their bloody journeys. With Aki specifically sacrificing a lot to make sure that he can kill devils, the supporting character’s future seems bleak in the anime adaptation.

Despite Chainsaw Man’s popularity, a second season announcement is anyone’s guess at this point considering the sheer amount of projects that Studio MAPPA has on its plate. This year alone, the animation house is working on Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. If Chainsaw Man does return, expect to see more of Aki and the Fox Devil as the threats facing Denji increase substantially.

What has been your favorite devil in the Chainsaw Man series to date? Do you think Denji will make a comeback with a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.