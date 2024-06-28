Chainsaw Man Cosplay Imagines Kid Denji

Chainsaw Man is an anime series that is definitely not for children, as the sheer amount of blood, gore, and violence might rival any other anime franchise out there. This fact is especially surprising considering the series is a shonen, meaning that each new chapter will routinely be printed in Weekly Shonen Jump. As anime fans await the return of Denji on the screen, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are bringing the beloved characters to life. Now, in a recent cosplay display, one young fan has imagined what Denji might have looked like had he bonded with Pochita much earlier in life.

Denji might have the power of the Chainsaw Devil at his beck and call, effectively making him immortal, but things have not been great for the anime protagonist in his life. In his younger years, Denji was left on his own following his father's demise and ran into Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil. The two spent years fighting against devils to make sure that they could have enough money to live, which was quite the difficult task. In facing the Zombie Devil, Denji and Pochita were forced to bond to save the former's life, starting out Denji's career as a devil hunter for the government.

Little Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man's anime might not have a return date, but there is a new project in the works. Rather than diving right into a second season, the series is planning to release a feature-length film into theaters that will cover the "Reze Arc". Without revealing spoilers, manga fans know that Reze is a wildly important character in the franchise.

This brilliant & talented 10 year old showed up with a full on moving #ChainsawMan helmet!!! So we had to do the thing 🤘🏽😤🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/NzlXkHCrFj — Ryan Colt Levy ⛓️✌🏽 (@ryancoltlevy) June 9, 2024

If you haven't caught Chainsaw Man for yourself, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the bloody anime from MAPPA, "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

