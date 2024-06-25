Chainsaw Man Hypes Its Devils With New Anime Poster

Chainsaw Man made its anime debut back in 2022, and it is fair to say the series has become a global phenomenon. Even before the series dropped, all eyes were on MAPPA Studios as the team there prepared to bring Denji to the small screen. Now, the focus is back on the team as Chainsaw Man is putting together its first movie, and the anime is stirring up buzz online with a brand-new poster.

The key visual, which you can see below, was posted by the Chainsaw Man team itself. The poster hones in on four familiar characters from the show's first season. The poster brings the Angel Devil to life alongside the Spider Devil. Plus, we get a close look at the Shark and Violence Fiends.

This new poster is a definite treat for fans, but of course, its release has the fandom gossiping. It is unusual for Chainsaw Man to drop promotional material like this without warning. Of course, this means fans are convinced an update is coming for Chainsaw Man's movie. At the end of season one, the anime confirmed its next arc will bring Reze center stage, and MAPPA Studio will handle that plot line in theaters. Since the film was announced, few details about the Chainsaw Man movie have gone live, so netizens are itching for an update.

As for this poster? Well, it seems the visual is just highlighting some of the anime's famous devils. The new post also suggests merchandise is coming for these four, so fans may be able to cop a Spider Demon plush before long. You know, if you are looking for that kind of thing.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? No sweat! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

