Chainsaw Man Cosplay Revs Up Denji for the Holidays

Chainsaw Man is rounding out the first season of its anime adaptation's run, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime's very strong year by revving up Denji in a very seasonal way for the holidays! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, so it was not surprising to see that each episode of the new series has been a huge hit with fans. It's been one of 2022's biggest successes, and now fans are gearing up for a potentially huge future coming next.

As Chainsaw Man's anime rounds out its final episode with no clear signs of returning for a potential second season just yet, fans are definitely keeping the love for the anime alive thanks to just how much has happened through its run so far. Artist @k8sarkissian on Instagram is helping to do just that in a very cool way for the holidays too by imagining a version of Denji's Chainsaw Devil transformation that has a little more of the holiday spirit! Check it out below:

What to Know About Chainsaw Man

With the first season of Chainsaw Man coming to an end this Fall, it has yet to be revealed whether or not the anime will continue with a second season. It seems likely given the amount of anticipation ahead of its premiere, and the success of its subsequent episodes in the months since, so now is the perfect time to check it out and see what all the fuss is about. You can now find Chainsaw Man's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the series, Crunchyroll teases the anime as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Where does Chainsaw Man rank among your favorite anime of 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!