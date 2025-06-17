Chainsaw Man Is Finally Preparing to Confront Denji’s True Past

Chainsaw Man‘s narrative, particularly since the beginning of Part 2, has leaned more toward the surprising than the emotional. While it has steadily introduced new characters, their purpose often feels rooted in expanding the series’ intrigue rather than deepening its emotional core. This shift has led fans to question the direction of Denji’s journey as the protagonist. Asa’s presence as a co-lead gave rise to hopes of Denji finally forming a romantic relationship, a possibility that still lingers. However, much of the storyline began to feel repetitive, especially with Denji’s continued pattern of showing unconditional affection toward women who manipulate him. That said, recent chapters have taken a compelling turn, primarily due to the introduction of the Fire Devil, who is pushing Denji to confront his past.

In Chapter 205, the Fire Devil revealed that Denji’s earlier decision to save a cat instead of humans had far-reaching consequences, eventually leading to the emergence of the Fake Chainsaw Man. Before disappearing, the Fire Devil warned Denji that he would be presented with a similar choice and warned him not to repeat the same mistake. Then in Chapter 206, Denji faced a critical decision: save Asa/Yoru or confront the Falling Devil.

As he attempted to strike the Falling Devil, he was pulled into a hallucination, with one of the twins he failed to save, who told him that he hadn’t changed, and despite knowing the pain of loss, he was still capable of causing it to them. The most striking outcome of this whole scenario is how Denji was depicted in his younger version, apologizing and reflecting, which strongly suggests that there’s a part of Denji’s past the Chainsaw Man story has yet to reveal, and it may finally be time for that truth to come to light.

Shonen Jump

To Make the Right Choice, Chainsaw Man May Have Denji Confront His True Past

Denji’s past in Chainsaw Man has never been fully depicted, only briefly described through his own words. It is revealed that Denji’s father was abusive and that he killed him in self-defense, a traumatic event that forced Denji into a life of hard labor to pay off his father’s debt. However, unlike many tragic protagonists whose pasts are vividly shown, Denji’s backstory has remained largely unexplored on a visual or narrative level. The recent hallucination involving the mysterious twins, who accuse Denji of causing them pain by taking someone from them, suggests that Chainsaw Man might still be hiding a deeply emotional chapter of Denji’s life.

While it’s possible that Fujimoto is still referencing Denji’s choice to save a cat over humans, the series’ constant unpredictability makes it equally likely that a darker, untold past lies beneath the surface in Chainsaw Man. The current narrative arc presents an ideal opportunity to unveil that hidden backstory. As Denji is increasingly being steered toward making the “right” choice the Fire Devil alluded to, being forced to reflect on his past could give that moment greater emotional weight. More importantly, this scenario could mark a pivotal evolution in Denji’s character, a shift away from a pattern defined by manipulation and trauma, instead heading toward growth and self-awareness. With Asa leaping into saving Denji, this could also serve as the final bond that could solidify their romantic relationship.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.