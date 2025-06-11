Chainsaw Man Is Ready to Give Denji Some Much Needed Character Development

Chainsaw Man‘s latest installment, Chapter 205, continues the confrontation between the enigmatic Fire Devil and Denji, taking an intriguing turn through a vision revealed by the former. The Fire Devil makes it clear they do not wish to fight Denji, but instead offer a reflection on the choices he has made in the past, choices that unveil the startling origin of the Fake Chainsaw Man. The Fire Devil recounts how, during Denji’s fight against the Cockroach Devil, he was faced with a moral dilemma: save a few elderly people trapped in a car or rescue a boy with a promising future. Denji, in a comedic twist, chose to save a cat instead, allowing the others to die. That boy, it turns out, was the younger twin of the one who would later become the Fake Chainsaw Man, directly tying Denji’s past choice to current consequences.

After providing this revelation, the Fire Devil warns that Denji will soon face the same choice again, hoping he chooses differently this time. Immediately after, the situation escalates as the Falling Devil traps the War Devil under debris. Clearly in need of help, the War Devil reaches out, and Denji appears ready to save her. Within the context of the Fire Devil’s warning, the scenario becomes deeply compelling. While saving the War Devil may seem like the obvious right choice, Chainsaw Man has a track record of twisting expectations. Interestingly, considering Denji’s history of being manipulated by women, this moment also offers him a rare opportunity to confront and possibly overcome one of his deepest flaws.

Denji Has an Opportunity To Overcome His Weakness of Being Manipulated by Women

The entire narrative of Chainsaw Man Part 1 ultimately revealed itself as an orchestration by Makima, with Denji serving as her primary puppet, manipulated through his blind affection for women, regardless of any moral boundaries. This manipulation led Denji to suffer numerous losses, which, by all accounts, should have taught him a lesson by the end of Part 1. However, when the War Devil’s true identity was revealed to Denji and she began to manipulate him as well, he quickly started falling back into his old patterns. The trauma from his experience with Makima should have acted as a deterrent, yet Denji once again found himself being swayed.

That’s what makes the current situation such a crucial turning point. Denji is now presented with the perfect opportunity to confront and overcome his weakness. Rather than saving the War Devil, this moment challenges him to instead fight the Falling Devil and allow the War Devil to be crushed. The Fire Devil’s earlier warning about Denji making the “right” choice adds significant weight to this dilemma. While fans may see saving Yoru/Asa as the morally correct decision, the “right” choice the Fire Devil refers to may be metaphorical, one that benefits Denji’s growth rather than dragging him deeper into despair. If Denji does choose what truly helps him move forward and break free from his recurring flaw, it would mark a major moment of character development, as such a decision would not only break his repetitive cycle in the Chainsaw Man‘s narrative but also offer a fresh and compelling evolution of his character that has been due for a long time.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.