Chainsaw Man Finally Reveals The Identity of The “Fake Chainsaw Man”

One of the biggest mysteries in Chainsaw Man’s second part has been the identity of Denji’s doppelganger. Almost since the start of the bloody many’s return, a mysterious character who looked exactly like the Chainsaw Devil emerged to weave a mysterious plan in the background. With the titular character finally taking down his dark double, the latest manga chapter of the series has finally explained where “The Fake Chainsaw Man” came from, how the dark devil was born, and how Denji had helped to create his twisted reflection. In a wild twist, the answer to the villain’s identity was hiding in plain sight this whole time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 205, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. With the arrival of the Fire Devil, one of the strongest devils in the history of the shonen series explains how it helped create the “Fake Chainsaw Man”. The antagonist broke it down as such, “Once, there was a pair of kind-hearted twin brothers. The twins found me, an injured devil, and took me in, saving me. While treating my injuries the twins often told me about Chainsaw Man. ‘Even a devil can become a symbol of hope as long as you have justice in your heart, like Chainsaw Man,’ they said. They urged me to join them, to do the right thing together. I empathized with their message and took action.”

The Fire Devil explains how the older brother became Denji’s doppelganger, “I made contracts with those with justice in their hearts, granting them the ability to transform into the shape of their justice. I remember the first time the twins saved someone with my power like it was yesterday. They both looked incredibly proud. And then, one day, you appeared. During your battle with the Cockroach Devil, it grabbed the younger brother. You let his younger brother die to save a cat.”

As a reminder to manga readers, this event that birthed the Fake Chainsaw Man took place in Chainsaw Man Chapter 102. This installment marked the major return of Denji and saw the Chainsaw Devil deciding to save a cat while fighting the giant roach, callously allowing the younger brother to die. It helped show that while Denji is certainly funny and can do some good, the protagonist isn’t as heroic as many might believe him to be.

Remember that one time Chainsaw Man saved a cat? Well…



Read Chainsaw Man, Ch. 205 in Shonen Jump for free! https://t.co/IMLl1aUOqN pic.twitter.com/9FzSyxp4Z6 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 10, 2025

Time For Denji To Choose

Seemingly, the Fire Devil doesn’t appear as though it is looking for a direct conflict with the Chainsaw Devil but rather, is trying to explain to Denji that he needs to learn from his mistakes. Predicting the near future, the flame-based being tells the protagonist that he has a similar decision coming up, and with Asa now losing to the Falling Devil in their fight, things aren’t looking great for Chainsaw Man at the moment.

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is setting the stage for what might be the grand finale of this second part of Chainsaw Man, as all the players are now involved on the battlefield. Even if the Fire Devil isn’t fighting the Chainsaw and War Devils, Devil and the Falling Devil are still serious threats. We might be waiting years for this battle to be animated by Studio MAPPA but it’s sure to be quite the event on the small screen.

Want to see what Denji does next? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.