New Chainsaw Man Movie Is Going to Get a Big Update Soon

Chainsaw Man has a brand new movie hitting theaters throughout the world later this year, and fans are about to get some big updates for Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc later this Summer. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man first made its debut in 2022, and was one of the most popular anime releases that year. It was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a new project, but the surprise was that it would be continuing with a brand new feature film rather than the previously expected second season of the TV series.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will begin hitting theaters throughout the world later this Fall, and MAPPA has announced they will be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2025 later this July to help hype the new film’s release. MAPPA President Manabu Otsuka and Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa will be on hand to help celebrate the upcoming movie, and will be giving new details and more about the now in development projects for the studio. So fans can hope to get some crucial details for the coming film.

📣 Panel Announcement! Join the MAPPA PANEL for an exclusive discussion! Get insights into our creative process, behind-the-scenes stories, and upcoming projects as we continue to bring unique anime to life. 💯



☑️ Event Name: MAPPA Panel

📆 Date: July 3rd

⏲️ Time: 4:00PM -… pic.twitter.com/tmOy9cTLI7 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 15, 2025

When Does the New Chainsaw Man Movie Come Out?

While it’s not clear what kind of updates will be shared during the MAPPA panel at Anime Expo 2025, there’s a chance we could get something as significant as a full trailer. We’ve only gotten to see brief teasers for the new film in the years since it was confirmed to be in the works, and with it scheduled to hit theaters in Japan on September 19th, we’re bound to get something even more significant on as big of a platform as Anime Expo provides around the world. Either way, all new details are welcome at this point.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc in the United States on October 29th, so it won’t be that huge of a gap from when it hits in Japan either. International release dates for the film have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko provides the script while Kazutaka Sugiyama handles the character designs, and kensuke ushio composes the music.

MAPPA

What Is the New Chainsaw Man Movie About?

As for what to expect from the story behind Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, MAPPA themselves ominously tease the film as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.” For fans who might be familiar with Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga release, the film is likely going to cover the Bomb Devil arc in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man‘s new movie will be taking place right after the events of the TV anime’s first season, and even introduces Reina Ueda as the mysterious new addition to the cast, Reze, who the movie is named after. She was briefly seen in the TV anime’s final episode just slightly off screen, so this is going to be her full debut. That all means that you’re going to want to catch up with everything that happened with the first season now streaming with services such as Crunchyroll and Hulu in the meantime.