Chainsaw Man Rumored to End This Month

A new rumor is stating Chainsaw Man is coming to an end this month! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been one of the most unique series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and it announced that it would be entering the "final stage" with its newest arc. But with the newest chapter of the series finally giving fans the biggest fight of the series to date, it seems that the end of this manga is coming much sooner than fans have expected as rumors are now beginning to indicate that the end of the series is coming as soon as two issues from now.

According to a report from @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the newest chapter of the series comes with a statement that the finale of the series will be coming "next week" (which would be the Sunday, December 13th release of the magazine) in Issue #2 of Shueisha Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 2021 schedule.

With Chainsaw Man's official Chapter 96 release hitting on December 6th, it will not be long before these rumors are either confirmed or disputed. An ending for the series would not be the wildest announcement considering the feeling of finality over the newest chapter's fight between Denji and Makima as the two of them finally clash in the way fans have been waiting for.

If Chainsaw Man does come to an end in 2020, it will mark the fifth series to come to an end this year following the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Haikyuu!!, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs, and The Promised Neverland. With We Never Learn also coming to an end fairly soon, it means that Shonen Jump will be heading into 2021 with a huge need for new stories.

Although this rumor might not be the news fans want to hear, another rumor currently gathering steam is that Chainsaw Man will be getting an anime adaptation. So even if the manga series does come to an end, there may still be new releases for the series fans can enjoy. But what do you think?

Do you think Chainsaw Man will be coming to an end soon? If it does end soon, how do you feel about the final arc of the series? How did you feel about Tatsuki Fujimoto's series as a whole?