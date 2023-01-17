Chainsaw Man's English Dub Season Finale Drops New Clip (Exclusive)

Chainsaw Man's original Japanese anime version might have already ended late last year, but the English Dub is getting ready to do the same with the major season finale. Denji joins his friends in episode twelve in a bid to put down the Katana Devil, while several mysteries continue to run in the background, especially surrounding the ring leader known as Makima. Luckily, to get you hyped for the bloody installment, Crunchyroll has shared with Comicbook.com an exclusive clip of the season one conclusion.

The English Dub Cast for Chainsaw Man's initial offering sees Ryan Colt Levy as the titular devil hunter, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power to round out the main players of the first season. Rest assured, whenever Chainsaw Man returns for a second season, there will be plenty of new characters introduced, but unfortunately for Denji and his fellow devil hunters, most of them will be either attempting to put them down or snack on some innocent civilians as the demonic forces of Tatsuki Fujimoto's gory Shonen series have been known to do so far. A season two has yet to be confirmed, though based on the popularity of the first season, it might only be a matter of time until anime fans around the world receive confirmation.

Chainsaw Dub

While the next season of Chainsaw Man's confirmation is anyone's guess as it stands, Studio MAPPA has more than enough projects to keep them busy this year, even if Denji's return isn't in the near future. The animators responsible for Chainsaw Man's anime arrival will be releasing the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the final season of Attack on Titan, the debut season of Hell's Paradise, the return of Vinland Saga, with a feature-length film also on their slate.

Should Chainsaw Man continue with a new season, there will be plenty of material left to adapt as the source material continues to release new chapters to this day and the anime adaptation has only scratched the surface of Denji's tragic tale.

You can catch the English Dub Season Finale of Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll later today, January 17th.

Are you sad to see Chainsaw Man's first season come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.