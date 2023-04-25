Chainsaw Man Reveals the Thing That Can Make Denji Fall

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter this week, and once again, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is cooking for fans. In this latest update, readers meet up with Denji as he works to save Asa Mitaka from the Falling Devil. It doesn't take long for things to turn awry, and in the process, fans discover what thing is capable of making Denji fall into the depths of despair.

And honestly, you might be able to guess. Chainsaw Man already showed Denji has a way to dealing with high-level trauma like the deaths of Aki and Power. He just severed his brain stem to avoid the whole thing despite the Falling Devil's best efforts. But this week, Denji's most basic fear was realized when he was informed no one wanted to have sex with a man with a chainsaw head.

i can't believe denji literally relived power and aki's death but the thing that made him fall into hell was asa saying no one would sleep with him pic.twitter.com/hAyxqJ3ssP — abbie ★ (@biyuuji) April 25, 2023

Yes, that is right. The one thing capable of tripping up Denji is his future sex life. Chainsaw Man confirmed as much as Asa told her savior no one would ever want to "have sex with a guy with a chainsaw sticking out of his head", and that caused the man to fall with a loud cry.

Of course, this reveal is hilarious because we know there are a few things that fuel Denji at his core. The man is simple as he just wants food, money, and sex. Though Denji has grown since we've met him, these basic instincts drive him, so Asa hit him where it hurts with her comment. This is why Denji could not ignore the slight, and it led him and his friend to the Falling Devil in their domain.

The other interesting bit of information here is Denji's reaction. It seems he never realized sexual partners would be thrown off by his appearance as Chainsaw Man. While some people might be into the look, Denji has long equated his identity as Chainsaw Man with getting women. Asa just poked a big hole in that theory, so now Denji may start realizing his wish to be Chainsaw Man full-time is not all he hoped it would be. Only time will tell whether Denji can own up to that reality, but right now, he has bigger worries at hand. The Falling Devil has challenged Denji to survive in their realm until dawn, and we have a feeling the man is about to go through it with Asa.

What do you think about this latest chapter of Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.