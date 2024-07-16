Chainsaw Man Marks the Return of Pochita’s True Form in Dark Cliffhanger

Chainsaw Man knows a thing or three about suffering. Since the series got started, it has never shied away from strife. From death to destruction, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is not afraid to push the envelope. Denji is often at the core of all this suffering, and this week, Chainsaw Man took that despair to a new level. At last, the manga has revisited Pochita’s true form, and the dark transformation is just as terrifying as we remember.

As you can see in the slides below, the big Chainsaw Man reveal came at the end of chapter 171. The update checks on Denji during his dinner with Barem, and things have taken a horrific turn. Nayuta’s head was presented to Denji on a sushi plate at the end of chapter 170, and the shock sends the boy spiraling into his devil form.

In a matter of panels, Denji transforms from his usual self to the legendary Hero of Hell. Pochita’s true form is gnarly as Denji wears a scarf made from his own intestines. With blades on both arms, this dark take on Chainsaw Man is Denji at his most berserk, and we’ve only seen it once before.

If you will remember, the Control arc saw Denji operate in Pochita’s true form. He was pushed into the power by Makima as she orchestrated the fall of Denji’s loved ones. From Aki to Power, no one was spared, so Denji slumped into the dark form for respite. It has been at least two years since Chainsaw Man pushed Denji to the brink like this, but now the line has been crossed. And honestly? We’re all about to see why crossing Pochita is not the best of ideas.

If you want to catch up on all things Chainsaw Man, you can do so easily enough. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as in print. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the officials synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

What do you make of this latest chapter of Chainsaw Man? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

