Chainsaw Man Cast Hypes Reze Arc Movie With Favorite Season 1 Moments

Chainsaw Man is bringing anime’s most desperate protagonist, Denji, to the big screen this year with the upcoming Reze Arc movie. Based on the wild manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime was one of 2022’s best new shows, as fans across the globe became obsessed with Denji’s simple-minded mission to one day touch a breast. Ahead of the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the cast of Chainsaw Man looked back at the bonkers first season and picked their favorite moments via Anime News Network.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was announced back in 2023, and this year’s AnimeJapan expo in Tokyo finally gave fans the long-awaited release date. The Reze Arc movie releases in Japanese theaters on September 19th. While a US release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, given the popularity of the franchise, western fans are hoping for a simulcast.

Chainsaw Man‘s Cast Pick Their Favorite Moments

During Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc‘s panel at AnimeJapan 2025 (via Anime News Network), the cast of the series, including Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusonoki (Makima), and Maaya Uchida (Angel Devil) all revealed their favorite scene from the hit first season. Embracing Denji’s desperate side, Toya picked the character’s first (incredibly disgusting) kiss. In Episode 7, Denji kisses a very drunk Himeno. Unfortunately for him, all her drinking catches up with her in a moment, and she projectile vomits mid-kiss.

There was a running theme of the voice actors staying on brand for their characters. Kusonoki, who voices the deceptively terrifying Makima picked arguably one of the character’s most important moments in Season 1. After finding Denji, Makima treats him to some noodles. What seems like a sweet sentiment turns into the start of a complex and toxic power dynamic between the two, which will be greatly expanded upon in the Reze Arc movie.

Uchida was the only voice actor to go off character for their pick. The voice behind the Angel Devil picked one of Aki’s most emotional scenes following the death of Himeno. The scene involved Aki nearly having his first cigarette in a flashback shot in the character’s POV. The otherwise unremarkable scene involved a conversation between Aki and Himeno about smoking. But, given Aki’s and the audience’s grieving state, the scene hits hard.

What to Expect From Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

The official synopsis for the Reze Arc movie was revealed in December last year, and it appears as though things are looking up for Denji. The synopsis revealed that Makima finally took him on a date. But, after being caught in the rain and taking shelter under a bus station, Denji then runs into Reze, who is described as “a girl who works in a café.”

Fans who have read the manga know that description is as elusive as calling Denji “a guy who loves his dog.” Without diving into spoilers, in true Chainsaw Man fashion, not everything is as it appears to be in the “Reze Arc.” The first trailer for Reze Arc was released at JumpFesta 2025, and it highlighted the new animation, under director Tatsuya Yoshihara.

