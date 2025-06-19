Chainsaw Man The Movie Gives Fans Their First Look At The Bomb Devil

Denji is about to return as 2025 will see the return of the Chainsaw Devil with Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While the film has been touting the arrival of new character Reze, it will also throw a major challenge at our heroes in the form of the Bomb Devil. While MAPPA’s first season saw Denji and pals take on the Katana Devil and various other devils that threatened their world, they have yet to encounter a threat quite like this one. As fans wait for the silver screen adventure to arrive, a new poster has highlighted what the animated take on this devil will look like.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will arrive in Japan on September 19th and unfortunately, North American fans will have to wait a little longer to see the film for themselves. In the West, the Denji-centric film will land on October 29th, just in time to celebrate the spooky season and give anime fans a Halloween to remember. Manga fans know that this battle between devils is one that feels tailor-made for the silver screen, as the Bomb Devil is quite powerful in her own right and leaves behind a trail of destruction that the anime has yet to see. You can check out the new poster featuring the Bomb Devil below.

Chainsaw Man Season 2?

While Denji’s animated return is right around the corner, the question has been circulating amongst the fandom whether the series will eventually return to the small screen. As it stands, a second season of Chainsaw Man has yet to be confirmed by MAPPA, though the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has plenty of stories for the series to adapt. Should the television series make a comeback, there could potentially be years of stories to follow in the footsteps of its source material.

Studio MAPPA has been known for the sheer amount of projects that it keeps on its plate, which might be bad news for Denji’s second season comeback. On top of the devil-featured film dropping later this year, the production house is working on Hell’s Paradise’s second season, Jujutsu Kaisen season three, Ranma 1/2 season two, and more. While not confirmed, we might be waiting some time to see Denji’s animated return following the upcoming release of his first movie this fall.

In the manga currently, Denji is splitting protagonist duty with newcomer Asa Mitaka. The newest War Devil doesn’t exactly stand on the best terms with the Chainsaw Devil but the two heroes find themselves aligning with one another more often than not. Thanks to the original finale of Chainsaw Man’s first part, things are quite different for Denji these days but this doesn’t mean that the challenges facing him are slowing down.

