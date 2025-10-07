Chainsaw Man Movie Releases Its Opening Sequence Ahead Of Its Release

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is currently out in multiple Asian countries and is gradually making its way to the West, with the U.S. release set for October 24th. Less than three weeks remain until the premiere in the U.S, and while the movie’s promotional campaign isn’t as prominent as Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was, it still features a fair share of marketing. Fans were treated to the movie’s opening song last month, with Kenshi Yonezu returning with a new track, “IRIS OUT,” for the series. Although a music video for the song was released earlier featuring trailer snippets, a new version has now been unveiled featuring brand-new footage.

This new footage serves as the opening sequence of the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie, teasing the return of the series’ main trio for a new adventure. The sequence highlights Denji, Aki Hayakawa, and Power living together and working as Devil Hunters, while other characters, such as Makima, also make an appearance. However, the movie’s main attraction, Reze, is notably absent, though several others like Angel and Kishibe appear. Subtle details hidden throughout the sequence also tease how the movie’s opening moments are set to unfold.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Unveils Its Opening Sequence Alongside the Opening Theme Song

Play video

The opening sequence spans two minutes and 30 seconds, teasing that the movie will begin by following the main trio, Denji, Aki, and Power, living together as they did in the first season, with Denji and Power causing trouble while Aki notably acts as the head of the household. Though nothing major is revealed about their characters in these brief moments, an intriguing detail shows Makima analyzing their files, suggesting she may have a new assignment for them. However, Power stands out the most, as she is depicted with a few more and noticeably larger horns than before. Considering the earlier trailers did not feature Power in action, this hints that she will have her own narrative in the movie.

Other characters featured in the opening, possibly indicating minor to significant roles, include Angel Devil, Violence, and Kobeni together in a situation, as well as Kishibe. Though Reze does not appear, the sequence clearly foreshadows the impending doom Denji will face, with a tease of a grenade going off as a girl leaves him holding the grenade’s pin. This sequence naturally serves as the movie’s opening theme, teasing only small glimpses of events, and from the looks of it, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc promises not only rich animation but also the signature charisma and weirdness that define the Chainsaw Man series.

