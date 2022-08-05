Chainsaw Man Fans Are Revving Up Following New Trailer
The story of Chainsaw Man is one of the wildest and most brutal to arrive from Shonen Jump. With the manga recently releasing new chapters to return to the world of the devil hunters via the second part of the series, a new trailer has arrived to hype fans up for the October release of the anime adaptation. It should come as no surprise that plenty of anime fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the action-packed, blood-soaked trailer.
If you missed the new trailer that arrived earlier when it comes to the television series following Denji the Chainsaw Devil and his fellow Devil Hunters, you can watch it below:
TVアニメ #チェンソーマン 最新PV＆キャスト解禁!— チェンソーマン【公式】 (@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) August 5, 2022
デンジ #戸谷菊之介/マキマ #楠木ともり
早川アキ #坂田将吾/パワー #ファイルーズあい@CHAINSAWMAN_PRをフォロー、本ツイートを
RTで抽選で300名様を9/19開催 #チェンソーマンワールドプレミア へご招待!https://t.co/TasRrfCb0e #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/PcTEXfkmLB
The official description for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation reads as such:
"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"
The cast itself will be led by Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power. Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen) is the anime's director, and Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan) is the scriptwriter.
What did you think of the new trailer? Do you think MAPPA will be able to hit the same heights as the manga series from Tatsuki Fujimoto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
BRO HOLY SHIT CHAINSAW MAN IS GONNA BE CRAZY HYPE pic.twitter.com/D5jlRka5fc— GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 5, 2022
It Takes A Special Sort
prevnext
Chainsaw man fans communicating when the anime drops pic.twitter.com/7gQuMGKn3C— Pako Alt (@pakoaltt) August 5, 2022
Power Might Be The Anime Character of 2022
prevnext
I'M SO EXCITED FOR THE ANIME!!! Have a lil power I made a while ago, all the love for my girl 💖#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/qkqiui0vbJ— 🌈 Yana ✨Working on comms (@Yanana_UA) August 5, 2022
Crossover
prevnext
They're friends now 😊♥️— Gamu 🐠✨🌸 (@Gamusaur) August 5, 2022
I'm so happy with @fairouzzzzzz being Power's VA, I love her a lot and this gonna be amazing! ♥️✨
Can't wait to see Stone Ocean's next batch and Chainsaw Man, this fall will rock! ✨ pic.twitter.com/hMGCAxXUvl
Can Denji Surpass The Heavy Hitters?
prevnext
Chainsaw man probably will be the closet thing to Kimetsu in Japan
The popularity of the series when the anime airs will surpass series like AOT or JJK imo and it’s going to be crazy pic.twitter.com/Derb41olVv— Cer (@Cer_clover) August 5, 2022
Aki Fans Eating
prevnext
apologies in advance, i am never going to shut up about these five seconds of aki in the new chainsaw man pv pic.twitter.com/BqS0irNhm7— rosie (@satoruakii) August 5, 2022
It's Wild
prevnext
Denji transforming into Chainsaw Man looks insane pic.twitter.com/l0fiYWguRX— Kumi (@D_Kumii) August 5, 2022
Getting Ready
prevnext
Me watching the Chainsaw Man anime this October pic.twitter.com/ffwvmi6asX— CHAINSAW MAN NEWS (@chainsawmannews) August 5, 2022
So Good
prev
THE CHAINSAW MAN PV WSS SO GOOD???? WHAT THE pic.twitter.com/83xXA8PN1T— eddie | ons 117 (@mkahyakuya) August 5, 2022