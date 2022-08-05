Chainsaw Man Fans Are Revving Up Following New Trailer

The story of Chainsaw Man is one of the wildest and most brutal to arrive from Shonen Jump. With the manga recently releasing new chapters to return to the world of the devil hunters via the second part of the series, a new trailer has arrived to hype fans up for the October release of the anime adaptation. It should come as no surprise that plenty of anime fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the action-packed, blood-soaked trailer.

If you missed the new trailer that arrived earlier when it comes to the television series following Denji the Chainsaw Devil and his fellow Devil Hunters, you can watch it below:

The official description for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation reads as such:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

The cast itself will be led by Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power. Ryū Nakayama (Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen) is the anime's director, and Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan) is the scriptwriter.

What did you think of the new trailer? Do you think MAPPA will be able to hit the same heights as the manga series from Tatsuki Fujimoto?