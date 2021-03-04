Chainsaw Man Starts New Popularity Poll

✖

One of the biggest, most insane anime franchises that have yet to be brought to televisions is the story of Denji, aka Chainsaw Man, and fans are being given the opportunity to share which character they believe is the greatest from the world of devils and mayhem that is being brought to life via an anime series by Studio MAPPA. Chainsaw Man first debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, wasting little time in ascending the ladder of popularity among Shonen franchises, and it's clear that the series will continue to skyrocket when the anime finally arrives.

If you haven't been reading Chainsaw Man, the basic premise revolves around the idiosyncratic character known as Denji, who is searching for bare necessities such as three hot meals a day, a warm bed, and perhaps even a relationship with a member of the opposite sex. Of course, Denji's life is thrown into disarray when he encounters devils that cause his dog, who happens to be a devil named Pochita, to fuse with him and give him the ability to transform into Chainsaw Man. In this new form, Denji is effectively immortal and can have a chainsaw burst out of his extremities, dragging him into a brand new terrifying world wherein he is still attempting to live a quiet life.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shonen Jump shared the brand new popularity poll on their official website, which can be accessed here, which allows fans to choose who they consider to be the best characters of the series, whether they be humans or the devils that strike bargains with the populace in order to give them special abilities.

Studio MAPPA aren't rookies when it comes to the world of anime, having worked on The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen, and perhaps most notably the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan. Though we have yet to see any footage or get a release date for the animated adventures of Denji, Chainsaw Man is set to be one of the most insane anime series running today. With a colorful cast of characters, there are more than a few worthy choices for fans to choose in terms of favorite oddballs from the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Who is your favorite character in Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this unique world of devils and destruction.