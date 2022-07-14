Chainsaw Man Fans Aren't Ready for Bucky to Rest in Peace

Chainsaw Man is back at last, and part two is already off to a wild start. If you have not been keeping up with the series, you should know creator Tatsuki Fujimoto promised he'd return to the manga after its first section ended in 2020. Now, the story is back in action, and it began with an introduction to one of its best devils yet.

For those who have picked up chapter 98, you will know who we're talking about, and it is not the War Devil. The violent creature has their own role in Chainsaw Man set, but when the new part began, fans only had eyes for Bucky. The Chicken Devil took everyone by surprise when they showed up, and their fate left fans in a dark place.

READ MORE: Anime Interviews: Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Trigun Stampede, and Spy x Family

After all, it is not like a pure soul like Bucky could live long in Chainsaw Man. The Chicken Devil died in the most awful slapstick way. As you can see below, the anime fandom has already adopted Bucky into the fold, and their tributes to the devil are downright hilarious. And to be honest, it won't be long before Chainsaw Man merch with Bucky begins showing up in the wild...

What did you make of Bucky's big debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.