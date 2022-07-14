Chainsaw Man Fans Aren't Ready for Bucky to Rest in Peace
Chainsaw Man is back at last, and part two is already off to a wild start. If you have not been keeping up with the series, you should know creator Tatsuki Fujimoto promised he'd return to the manga after its first section ended in 2020. Now, the story is back in action, and it began with an introduction to one of its best devils yet.
For those who have picked up chapter 98, you will know who we're talking about, and it is not the War Devil. The violent creature has their own role in Chainsaw Man set, but when the new part began, fans only had eyes for Bucky. The Chicken Devil took everyone by surprise when they showed up, and their fate left fans in a dark place.
After all, it is not like a pure soul like Bucky could live long in Chainsaw Man. The Chicken Devil died in the most awful slapstick way. As you can see below, the anime fandom has already adopted Bucky into the fold, and their tributes to the devil are downright hilarious. And to be honest, it won't be long before Chainsaw Man merch with Bucky begins showing up in the wild...
What did you make of Bucky's big debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Will They, Won't They
Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen could NOT kill Bucky from Chainsaw man. Not even a fair fight to be honest
-Peeko pic.twitter.com/Ltt1Adppy4— Would it kill Bucky from Chainsaw Man? (@CSMBucky) July 13, 2022
Say It Louder
Bucky's death was truly the saddest moment in all of Chainsaw Man pic.twitter.com/y3zcB1yerI— Rig (@JuckDude) July 12, 2022
Oh Buddy
Bucky was Chainsaw man part 2 saddest death pic.twitter.com/AD0BRjbVsE— Vessel (@corpse4vessel) July 12, 2022
Tattoo Idea, Anyone?
Chainsaw man part 2 already broke my heart… Bucky…#chainsawmanpart2 pic.twitter.com/5R3XsaflSh— GK (@Adh5c) July 12, 2022
Poor Bucky
chainsaw man spoilers //
i support woman’s rights but i also support woman’s mistakes … like accidentally ki11ing bucky pic.twitter.com/C0OM7IJae4— amber ♡ (@tanijrou) July 12, 2022
Say It Louder
Bucky, the chicken devil from Chainsaw Man, is now definitely more iconic than Kamehameha and has surpassed the goku legacy pic.twitter.com/dBPkLypztK— sog🥛 (@dunkfruit) July 13, 2022
Oh No
bucky from chainsaw man part 2 pic.twitter.com/OIobwHIMK3— ً (@ihsoka) July 12, 2022
I Think We Need It
What if Bucky become a reoccurring character in Chainsaw Man, like that headless chicken will not last more then a minute in Hell so he's probably gunna get reborn in the human world eventually. Fujimoto has a "you killed Kenny" like recurring joke in the making. pic.twitter.com/8M9ksO7Mt5— Meti「神造魔人」 (@MetiNTBG) July 14, 2022