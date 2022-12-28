Chainsaw Man Presents Hilarious "Contest" For Its Season Finale

Despite the large amount of blood and guts that follows Denji in each of his battles against the devils of his world, Chainsaw Man has found a unique way to inject some serious humor in the Shonen universe. The latest installment of MAPPA's anime adaptation gave fans the grand finale to the fight featuring Denji taking on the Katana Man, while also seeing one of the funniest moments of the first season as a result. While not officially the greatest new anime of the year, this contest might push it over the top.

Denji's fight against the Katana Devil was one for the history books, as the Chainsaw Man found himself fighting both inside and outside of a subway car, losing a number of limbs as he attempted to stop the biggest bad of the first season. Employing the use of a new power at his disposal, Denji bursts a chainsaw blade out of one of his legs, splitting Katana Man right down the middle. Much like the Chainsaw Devil could recuperate from horrific injuries, his opponent could do the same, though this unique contest started by Denji and Aki is one that he might not want to live through.

Chainsaw Contest

Standing over the defeated Katana Man, Denji suggests a hilarious contest in which both of the Devil Hunters take shots at kicking the villain in the crotch repeatedly, with whoever makes the fiend scream the loudest being marked as the winner. While Aki is usually the most stoic of his companions working for Makima, this was a well-earned opportunity as Katana Man was partly responsible for the death of Himeno earlier in the season.

(Photo: MAPPA)

When last we see Aki, Denji, and Power, it seems that they have truly united after the hardships that the first season threw at them, though when Chainsaw Man does return, the Devil Hunters are going to have a combination of bloody and hilarious battles ahead.

Currently, MAPPA has been tight-lipped on the possibility of Denji's return, though the popularity of the series along with MAPPA's previous commitment to translating all of Tatsuki Fujimoto's works, Chainsaw Man Season 2 might already be in the works.

Who do you think ended up winning this unique contest? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.