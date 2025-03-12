Chainsaw Man Reveals Denji’s Dark Doppelganger (And It’s Terrifying)

Tatsuki Fujimoto has made it a point to create some of the creepiest-looking monsters thanks to the story of Chainsaw Man. Denji’s world of devils routinely sees humanity plagued by monstrosities that would fit right in with the work of Junji Ito. Thanks to a major reveal in the latest manga chapter, manga readers have finally had the chance to see the Chainsaw Man doppelganger that has been making the rounds and it’s impossible to describe. While this dark double has some similarities to the Chainsaw Devil, its appearance is far more disturbing than the bloody shonen protagonist we have come to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read Chainsaw Man’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 196, be forewarned that we’ll be wading into spoiler territory. The latest chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s bloody epic focuses on a mysterious high schooler simply known as “transfer student.” While the identity of this new character remains a mystery in the recent installment, many fans believe that this idiosyncratic girl might just be the long-awaited “Death Devil.” The Death Devil has been touted as the big bad that Denji and Asa need to prepare for but in traditional Fujimoto fashion, the arrival of the “big bad” might not be what many expected.

The Chainsaw Man Doppelganger Revealed

The new character finds herself unable to fit in with her classmates, being told by a fellow student to “crush ants” if she wants to make herself useful. As another classmate attempts to break the ice, Transfer Student states that she has the power to save her class and “through death, I’ll release you from your earthly suffering.” Before she is able to do whatever action she was planning, the Chainsaw Man doppelganger arrives on the scene.

In the second half of the Chainsaw Man manga, the Denji doppelganger has mostly been featured off-panel. Manga readers have seen the double’s shadow and witnessed what it can do but we haven’t had the chance to see it fully. In a terrifying display, the doppelganger appears to somewhat look like Denji’s devilish side but has what appears to be a “flesh cape” and all of its muscles exposed. Even with what we’ve seen from Fujimoto in the past, this antagonist might just take the cake in the unsettling department.

#csm196"Mom, can we have Chainsaw Man?""No, we have Chainsaw Man at home."Chainsaw Man at home: — Omoly (@omoly.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T15:14:11.251Z

What is The Chainsaw Man Double?

Many mysteries are still surrounding this new antagonist but we have a theory. As fans of the bloody shonen know, general concepts such as chainsaws, war, death, famine, and blood are able to create devils based on the fear that humanity harbors for said concepts. What if, a devil specifically created for Denji has arrived? What if there is now a “Chainsaw Man Devil” that is looking to carry out the protagonist’s mission in a disturbing new way?

At present, the anime has quite a bit of ground to cover before it comes close to documenting these current events. The next chapter from Studio MAPPA will be the Chainsaw Man Movie: The Reze Arc though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Fingers crossed that we’ll check out Denji’s animated return sooner rather than later.

Want to see what the future has in store for this dark doppelganger? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.