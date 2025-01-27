Jujutsu Kaisen & Chainsaw Man x Shakespeare Is the Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed

To many anime fans, the writing in shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man is on the same level as Shakespeare. While that might be a slight over-exaggeration, one fan has interpreted it literally. On their Instagram page, anime fan and voice actor Faaiz Mbelizi (@faaizvo on Instagram) has blended the style of the bard with some of the most popular anime around, including the aforementioned JJK and Chainsaw Man, as well as Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Bleach, and many, many more.

Fan edits are a big part of the online anime community, with fans often splicing clips from their favorite shows or of their favorite characters for others to appreciate and gawk over. But, Faaiz has taken things a step further, re-recording the lines and completely overhauling the dialogue to a hilarious and the occasional surprisingly moving effect.

The Chainsaw Man x Shakespeare Crossover Is Hilarious

You might find Shakespeare boring, especially after being forced to read his most dramatic works at school. But, alongside Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet, the bard also wrote some bonkers comedies. Faaiz Mbelizi channeled those comedies when he created his Chainsaw Man x Shakerspeare crossover. Faaiz has done three Chainsaw Man re-dubs to date, but his first might still be the best.

Faaiz Mbelizi re-wrote and re-recorded the Leech Devil fight from Episode 4, and added a whole new layer of beauty to Denji’s incredibly horny motivation to survive. “Prove thy mettle in the area of dreams,” Denji’s speech begins in the new edit. “If I vanquish thee, the matter is settled. Fondling bosoms shall reign supreme.”

More recently, Faaiz Mbelizi also re-dubbed Denji and Aki’s ball-kicking fight from Episode 2, and the pair confessing their fight to Makima later in the episode. “A fiend most foul did wreak havoc upon his loins, my lady,” Denji proclaims. How much would it cost to have the entire season re-written like this?

Jujutsu Kaisen x Shakespeare is Pure Poetry

If the Chainsaw Man re-write was a comedy like Twelfth Night, then the Jujutsu Kaisen is the pure poetry of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. One of his most recent JJK edits takes the epic fight between Mahito and Yuji from the “Shibuya Incident” arc in Season 2, and adds an extra layer of floweriness to Yuji’s monologue.

“I embrace this truth, Mahito,” Yuji’s speech begins. “I am thou. How fiercely did I yearn to spurn thee? To don the guise of ignorance and scorn thy words? But now that path lies closed.” Once again, we would like to petition Studio MAPPA to re-do the English dub with the Shakespearean script.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man received major updates at Jump Festa 2025 regarding their next arcs. The first trailer for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was unveiled at the anime convention. Additionally, MAPPA also debuted the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen‘s third season.

H/T: @faaizvo