Gundam’s Evangelion Studio Collab Announces Suprising Chainsaw Man Crossover

Hideaki Anno couldn’t stay away from the mech world forever. Neon Genesis Evangelion’s creator previously had stated that he was looking to take some time off once projects like Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time and Shin Kamen Rider hit the silver screen. Fortunately for anime fans, Anno could only avoid the siren song of anime for so long. The hilariously titled Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuux is planning to hit Japanese theaters before it arrives on the small screen later this year and already has a surprise for anime fans. While several creatives have been named for the project, one of the most exciting is a major part of Chainsaw Man’s first season.

Following the success of The Witch From Mercury, Anno is diving back to the well to focus on a female protagonist in the Gundam franchise, “Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name “Machu,” she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji.”

Chainsaw Gundam

For the upcoming release of Gundam GQuuuuuux on the silver screen, musician Kenshi Yonezu has created the theme song for the series. Yonezu might be perhaps best known in the anime world for Chainsaw Man’s first season theme song, Kick Back. The opening theme for Denji’s animated adventure was one that shattered records and became one of the biggest themes of 2023. On top of the MAPPA production, Yonezu has also made themes for anime such as My Hero Academia and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron. You can check out a new preview of the tune below before its theatrical release.

Anno’s Gundam Series

Hideaki Anno made a name for himself by flipping the traditional mech story on its ear, as Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots were both piloting mechs while struggling with some severe mental issues. For the upcoming Gundam anime, it appears as though Hideaki will once again be tackling teenage pilots, though the mental states of the Gundam characters have yet to be revealed.

In a surprising note, musician Kenshi Yonezu has worked with Hideaki Anno before and not for an anime. The two both helped to create Shin Ultraman, the version of the character that was a part of Anno’s scarier, and more realistic, kaiju universe. While the Shin Universe hasn’t been confirmed to continue in the future, it’s a good thing that the two creators found a new project to work on together.

