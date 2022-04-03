Chainsaw Man’s Creator Is Releasing a New One-Shot This Month

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the best manga creators of his generation, and it’s not just because of Chainsaw Man. The artist has put out a slew of stories in his career, but his latest one-shots and updates have taken his craft to a new level. And thanks to a new report, we know Fujimoto is going to drop a massive new manga later this month.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Jump as the magazine confirmed Fujimoto is preparing for a comeback. The artist will publish a massive one-shot on April 11th, and it will focus on some sort of femme fatale character.

At this point, the one-shot has not shared its title, but we do know some details about the story. Fujimoto has been working on the idea for a while now, and this release will feature 200 whopping pages. That is a lot to ink, so there is no telling how long Fujimoto has been drawing this one-shot.

This upcoming series is just one of several Fujimoto has done in the past. While he may be known best for Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man, the artist has published a dozen one-shots to date. One of his most recent, Look Back, went viral in July 2021 when it was released on Shonen Jump+. The digital one-shot earned critical acclaim for its surprising realism and complex topics. So of course, this upcoming release has fans excited for whatever Fujimoto has to offer.

Of course, Fujimoto’s new project will bring attention to his full body of work, and Chainsaw Man is at the top of that list. The manga continues to be a hit with readers, and Fujimoto confirmed that the series will continue with part two. For Now, all eyes are on Chainsaw Man‘s anime adaptation as MAPPA is expected to release the much-anticipated series this fall.

What do you make of this new announcement? Are you excited to check out Fujimoto’s upcoming one-shot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.