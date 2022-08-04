Chainsaw Man Fans Need to Know Where Denji Has Disappeared To

Chainsaw Man's manga officially returned with the second part of the series earlier this summer. While there have been many questions spinning out of the newest chapters from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, one of the biggest has remained just where Denji is. Managing to survive the first part of the series, the Chainsaw Devil has been referenced as still operating as a devil hunter, though the role of the protagonist has fallen to the War Devil, aka the young woman known as Asa Mikata.

The popularity of the bloody manga series is staggering, especially considering the fact that the anime adaptation has yet to hit the small screen. With Studio MAPPA set to release a new trailer this week to give us a better look into the upcoming adaptation, anime fans will be able to see more of Denji in action as the first part of the manga is adapted for the small screen.

Where do you think Denji currently is in Chainsaw Man's second part? Do you think we're set to see the War Devil attempt to take down the Chainsaw Devil sooner rather than later?