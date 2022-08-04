Chainsaw Man Fans Need to Know Where Denji Has Disappeared To
Chainsaw Man's manga officially returned with the second part of the series earlier this summer. While there have been many questions spinning out of the newest chapters from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, one of the biggest has remained just where Denji is. Managing to survive the first part of the series, the Chainsaw Devil has been referenced as still operating as a devil hunter, though the role of the protagonist has fallen to the War Devil, aka the young woman known as Asa Mikata.
The popularity of the bloody manga series is staggering, especially considering the fact that the anime adaptation has yet to hit the small screen. With Studio MAPPA set to release a new trailer this week to give us a better look into the upcoming adaptation, anime fans will be able to see more of Denji in action as the first part of the manga is adapted for the small screen.
Where do you think Denji currently is in Chainsaw Man's second part? Do you think we're set to see the War Devil attempt to take down the Chainsaw Devil sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.
Shades of Jujutsu Kaisen
Denji being gone for 3 chapters is not the worst thing to ever happen pic.twitter.com/dpSEIcYmIS— Noodles || President of Yuji Itadori (@Noodledori) July 26, 2022
It Might Be Awhile
Gonna prank Denji when he finally appears in chainsaw man part 2 pic.twitter.com/3NZbXukdk4— +Josh 🌻 (@Juhsuwah) July 26, 2022
Fan Art For The Ocassion
CHAPTER 101.
So uh, I love this Manga.— Asa (@ThisWarDevil) August 2, 2022
So uh, I love Chainsaw Man.
So uh, I MISS DENJI. WHERE IS HE ??#chainsawman #チェンソーマン #anitwt pic.twitter.com/N0Io7Nrvos
Not Fine
Chainsaw man fans after 3 chapters of No Denji pic.twitter.com/W3YxI9Ff7M— Roronoa || Karan 🌿 (@db_gmng) July 26, 2022
Homelander Says It Best
Me after reading the 3rd chapter of chainsaw man part 2 without seeing denji pic.twitter.com/tQBoHMD9X2— Ashton Lee (@Sonofbaefr) July 26, 2022
Is Yuko Hiding A Secret?
Chainsaw Man readers: Where's Denji!?!?— Raccuun’s Commissions are Closed! (@racqueer) August 2, 2022
Me: pic.twitter.com/rPle8pvAye
Are We The Clowns?
// chainsaw man 101, clowns
live photos of denji fans— tango (@porycrown) August 2, 2022
circa 47 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/LyoTJBkHHI
The Pain
another chapter passes with no denji chainsaw man pic.twitter.com/mkFcgT7CWy— sladee (@sladekayy) August 2, 2022