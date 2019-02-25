‘Chihayafuru’ Season 3 Delayed

Chihayafuru is an anime many wrote off after its second season went years without a sequel. Now, the fan-favorite title is slated to share its third season in 2019, but it seems the release is being hit with a delay.

So, brace yourself. It turns out Chihayafuru will not debut this spring but in the fall instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, the official website for Chihayafuru confirmed the delay with an update. The staff revealed the anime will debut in October 2019 before reassuring fans (via ANN).

At this time, no reason was given for the delay, but the staff did say it is determined to do fans right. The team promised to “work hard to deliver a superior work”, so fans are gritting and bearing the sudden announcement.

After all, fans of the josei title have waited more than six years for season three. What is a few more months added to that, huh?

Chihayafuru might have been delayed, but it seems all else with the title is running as planned. Last year, news surfaced detailing the new season’s length, and its episode order pleased fans. Chihayafuru season three is expected to last two cours, bringing its total episode count to about 25.

As for its cast, the anime is bringing back some familiar voices. Chihaya Ayase will be voiced by Asami Seto as always while Mamoru Miyano oversees Taichi Mashima and Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Arata Wataya. Morio Asaka was asked back to direct this new season under Madhouse.

So, can you make it through this wait for more Chihayafuru? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they described the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!