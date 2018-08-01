New ‘City Hunter’ Movie Shares First Teaser Trailer, Poster

Are you ready to dive back into some thrilling anime espionage? City Hunter is gearing up for an anime comeback, and fans just got their first-look at the big event.

Over on Youtube, the very first teaser trailer for City Hunter‘s new movie just went live. The clip, which can be seen below, is a short one that shows off the feature’s throwback aesthetic.

Yes, that’s right. City Hunter is not ready to abandon its classic character designs. As you can see, Saeba looks much the same as he did in the 1990s if not just a bit more polished.

A website also launched for the film today to commemorate the trailer drop. The site is pretty barren right now, but it does house the first poster for City Hunter as well. The red-and-black poster shows a close shot of Saeba as the lead holds a smoking pistol. So, fans of the franchise know the city hunter is about to get back into business.

When it comes to staffing, City Hunter will be overseen by director Kenji Kodama who worked on the franchise’s original anime venture as well as Detective Conan. Yoichi Kato is responsible for writing the screenplay while Kumiko Takahashi does character designs. Sunrise will produce the animation while Aniplex takes charge of distribution.

Preliminary casting for City Hunter has also been made public. Saeba will be played by Akira Kamiya while Ikura Kazue brings Makimura Kaori to the big screen.

City Hunter will make its way into Japanese theaters next spring on February 8, 2019.

For those of you unfamiliar with City Hunter, the shonen title debuted in 1985 under creator Tsukasa Hojo. The series follows Ryo, a private detective who chases girls and works alongside Hideyuki Makimura to rid Tokyo of crime. The pair run a ‘City Hunter’ business to tackle Tokyo’s corrupt elite, but things turn south when Hideyuki is murdered. The boy’s sister Kaori joins Ryo at work to catch her brother’s murderer, and the pair learn what it means to be partners as they take on various missions.

