New ‘City Hunter’ Live-Action Film Debuts First Trailer

The French live-action film based off City Hunter has released its first trailer, and it’s something that must be watched to be believed.

The trailer for Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon — translated into something like “Nicky Larson and the Perfume of Cupid” — features a number of over-the-top hijinks, including a number of racy odds and ends like the protagonist causing a woman to raise her hands over and over in order to see where her skirt meets her stockings. There’s a couple action-oriented segments, but they are few and far between.

If you’re wondering why the film’s called “Nicky Larson” and not, well, some version of “City Hunter” but in French, that’s because the original title was localized to “Nicky Larson” when it first came over to the country. The live-action film appears to heavily play into the source material’s comedic sensibilities more than anything else. A poster revealed last month had already seemed to indicate as much.

For those unfamiliar with City Hunter, the shonen title debuted in 1985 under creator Tsukasa Hojo. The series follows Ryo, a private detective who chases girls and works alongside Hideyuki Makimura to rid Tokyo of crime. The pair run a business to tackle Tokyo’s corrupt elite, but things turn south when Hideyuki is murdered. The boy’s sister Kaori joins Ryo at work to catch her brother’s murderer, and the pair learn what it means to be partners as they take on various missions.

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon is scheduled to release in France on February 6, 2016. Philippe Lacheau stars as Nicky Larson, and Élodie Fontan stars as Laura Marconi. The likelihood of an English release, however, seems slim.