City Hunter Live-Action Film Drops Final Trailer: Watch

City Hunter is coming to Netflix later this month with a brand new live-action film, and Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the movie ahead of its premiere! Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter is one of the most popular franchises to ever come from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and since its debut back in the 1980s has spawn anime adaptations, feature films, and much more. This has even included a few live-action film adaptations from different countries around the world, but this next one is going to be a bit more special thanks to its source.

Netflix's City Hunter is the first live-action feature film in the franchise to be produced in Japan, following live-action films produced in Hong Kong, France, and other territories in previous years. The new film will also be set in the modern day, and the newest update has revealed that also joining the cast are Tetta Sugimoto as Akitaka Ito, Ayame Misaka as Tsukino Seta, and Takaya Sakoda as Kunio Konno. You can check out the newest trailer for the live-action City Hunter below.

What Is Netflix's City Hunter?

City Hunter's live-action movie will be premiering with Netflix around the world on April 25th. Directed by Yuichi Sato, with Tatsuhiro Mishimi providing the screenplay, and Yoshihide Otomo composing the music, the cast of the film includes the previously announced Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba, Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura, Masanobu Ando as Hideyuki Makimura, and Fumino Kimura as Saeko Nogami. Netflix teases what to expect from this newest live-action take on City Hunter as such:

"City Hunter, the hugely popular comic that has sold over 50 million copies and created a sensation, finally gets a live-action adaptation made in Japan! This notorious, cool-headed yet excitable protagonist descends upon modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo. Ryo Saeba is a 'sweeper' based in Shinjuku, Tokyo who cleans up trouble in the gritty underworld. Although he's an unparalleled playboy who struggles to keep his cool around beautiful women, when he accepts a request, he carries it out with crack marksmanship, impressive athletic abilities and a calm composure."

