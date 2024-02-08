City Hunter Announces Netflix Release Date

City Hunter has been around for decades now, and its most recent iteration is about to come to life. Thanks to Netflix, a new live-action City Hunter movie is on the horizon. The Japanese film is slated to go live this April, so City Hunter fans will want to brush up on the series before the big drop.

Earlier today, Netflix announced the City Hunter film will go live globally on April 25th. The reveal was part of a Netflix Japan event that announced a number of live-action drama releases. It was there the streaming service revealed that Japanese-language content is its third most-viewed . So if you aren’t versed on the world of J-dramas, Netflix has you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for City Hunter, the upcoming film will star Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba while Yuichi Sato directs. Misato Morita will play opposite Suzuki as Kaoru Makimura, the manga’s iconic heroine. The writer behind Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation, Tatsuhiro Mishima, penned the movie’s script. Plus, it will feature music by Yoshihide Otomo who did music on Lupin Zero and more.

If you are not familiar with City Hunter, the manga by Tsukasa Hojo has quite the history. The series began in 1985 and ran through 1991. With a hit anime adaptation under its belt, City Hunter stands as a classic thriller, and the anime has been adapted in several ways as of late. From Hong Kong to France and China, a few live-action adaptations of City Hunter have been produced to date, and now Japan is ready to tackle the IP. So if you want to learn more about City Hunter, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Welcome to a time when the dark alleys of the Shinjuku District in Tokyo are filled with uncontrollable crime. Citizens seek the help of the “City Hunter,” a sure shot professional gunman who never misses his target with his Colt .357 magnum.”

What do you think about this latest City Hunter adaptation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!