‘City Hunter’ Announces New Anime Film

It looks like anime fans are about to be reintroduced to City Hunter. The classic shonen series hasn’t been put on the screen in nearly twenty years, but the series won’t let such a fact keep its comeback at bay. After all, a brand-new City Hunter anime film is slated to debut in 2019.

This week, Tokyo will welcome thousands to its annual Anime Japan, and a slew of series announcements went live today to usher in the convention. City Hunter was one of those new titles teased, and a short promo for the project was shown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the clip doesn’t show any of the project itself. A series of metropolitan cityscapes are shown before Ryo Saeba gets highlighted with a makeover to match. The lead can be heard teasing fans about his return, and Ryo appears to be voiced by Akira Kamiya again.

“City Hunter” will be receiving a new anime film project. Coming Spring 2019 (Sunrise) https://t.co/dfFUwdYbsahttps://t.co/Jf9KivWXlB pic.twitter.com/8hY7HrJBlK — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 19, 2018

Aside from the brief visual, no offer info about the anime film has gone live. All fans know is that it is slated to drop in the second quarter of 2019, and it will be overseen by Sunrise. Kenji Kodama will direct while Yoichi Kato writes oversees its script.

This new project is the first one City Hunter has gotten in quite awhile. The franchise’s last anime film dropped in April 1999. To date, the series has produced four anime series total along with several films, live-action adaptations, and OVAs to boot. Most recently, a popular adaptation of the title was released in South Korean as a live-action drama featuring Lee Min-ho.

For those of you unfamiliar with City Hunter, the shonen title debuted in 1985 under creator Tsukasa Hojo. The series follows Ryo, a private detective who chases girls and works alongside Hideyuki Makimura to rid Tokyo of crime. The pair run a ‘City Hunter’ business to tackle Tokyo’s corrupt elite, but things turn south when Hideyuki is murdered. The boy’s sister Kaori joins Ryo at work to catch her brother’s murderer, and the pair learn what it means to be partners as they take on various missions.

Are you excited for more City Hunter? Which adaptation of the manga has been the best so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!