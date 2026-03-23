Solo Leveling Studio Unveils First Look At Original Anime Amid Season 3 Delay

It’s been a year since the second season of Solo Leveling reached its conclusion, and the animation studio has yet to share any updates on the anime’s return. Solo Leveling is one of the most popular anime series of recent times, as fans from all over the world await the third season to follow the rest of Jinwoo’s journey. Season 2 wraps up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc, one of the most intense arcs in the series, where Jinwoo defeats the Ant King and turns him into one of his shadows. However, the series still has to unravel a lot of mysteries behind the world’s history, the cosmic wars, and the appearance of gates. A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Solo Leveling, is one of the most renowned animation studios in the industry.

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While Solo Leveling is the studio’s most famous anime, it’s also known for several acclaimed shows such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Your Lie in April, and many more. The studio will be returning this year with an original anime project, Grow Up Show. The anime was announced last year and is all set for its premiere in July 2026. The release window was confirmed with the first-ever look at the gorgeous anime series.

What Is Grow Up Show About?

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The story is set in 1950s Japan during the peak of the country’s economic boom. It was also an era when the circus became a central form of entertainment, integrating into people’s daily lives. As the demand increased, numerous circus troupes travelled throughout the country to perform. They also competed against each other for a chance to participate in the Circus Collection, a world-renowned festival open only to the best circus troupes. Himawari Circus, led by ringmaster Maria, is struggling with financial difficulties but continues to travel across the country.

Just when there seemed to be no hope for Himawari Circus, a prodigy named Mizuka Tsurumaki arrives to turn the world of entertainment upside down. The anime has yet to confirm its exact release date and streaming platform, but more details will be shared a few weeks before its premiere. The teaser introduces the premise of the story as well as the major characters whose names and details have been shared on the official website of the anime. Kanta Kanmei, the director of Bunny Drop, will be serving as the director of his upcoming anime series.

Grow Up Show, a collaborative project between A1-Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio, was established only last year. Apart from this exciting drama, the two studios have previously joined hands to produce Kusunoki no Bannin, an anime film which hit the Japanese theaters in January this year but is still awaiting a global release. While Solo Leveling is taking longer than expected, the studio is actively working on new projects. In March 2026, the studio also confirmed the anime adaptation of Bless, an acclaimed Shonen manga, which will debut next year.

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