Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Poster Released

Classroom of the Elite is now in the works on returning to screens with Season 3 of the anime next year, and now fans have gotten the first tease of what to expect from the next slate of episodes with a new poster! The anime adaptation taking on Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's original Classroom of the Elite light novel series debuted its first season back in 2017, and it was announced five years later that the anime would be making a major comeback with not only a second season of the series but a third season of the anime as well.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 wrapped up its run last year with plans to return for the third season in the near future, but it was officially announced that Classroom of the Elite Season 3 would be delayed from its originally scheduled 2023 release "due to various circumstances" and was now preparing for a launch some time in 2024. Now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji's next major opponent with the first real poster for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. You can check it out below:

What to Know for Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be releasing next January as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule following its delay, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this writing. Featuring Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto returning from the first two seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche, there's still plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons so far. You can now find Classroom of the Elite streaming its first two seasons with Crunchyroll.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is teased as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?"

