Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Releases New Poster

Classroom of the Elite has released an updated poster for the upcoming second season of the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose’s original light novel series wrapped up its first season several years ago, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that it was finally confirmed that the anime would be returning for not only a second season, but a third in the future as well. With the new episodes gearing up for their release later this year as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans can expect the promotional train for the series to start rolling in full.

Following the debut of the first trailer and poster for Classroom of the Elite II with its announcement earlier this year, the series has debuted a new take on that first poster. With it originally only featuring Kiyotaka Ayanokoji at first, a new update to the poster has added Kikyo Kushida right at the bottom. It’s likely we’ll see other characters added to this poster as the weeks roll on as the Summer release for the new season draws near! You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Classroom of the Elite II has been confirmed to release this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date at the time of this writing. Season 3 of the series is scheduled to follow some time next year, and Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning as directors for Studio Lerche. If you wanted to check out the first season before the new episodes hit this Summer, you can now find Classroom of the Elite streaming with Crunchyroll. They will be streaming the new episodes alongside their release in Japan this July, and describe the series as such:

“Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it’s said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school’s problem children. What’s more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Classroom of the Elite returning for two new seasons in the near future? What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!